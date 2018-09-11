Hurricane Florence's path: Track the storm here

Hurricane Florence intensified Monday, becoming a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm may affect millions this week in the southeastern U.S., including North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Here’s what should you know about the powerful storm’s path.

Where is the hurricane now?

Florence is approximately 410 miles south of Bermuda and 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, as of 5 a.m. ET, according to the NHC.

The center says the storm is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour, and has maximum sustained winds of about 140 miles per hour.

"On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday," the center said.

The NHC also says the storm could become more powerful.

"Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," it noted. "Further strengthening is anticipated, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday."

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE?

What else should I know?

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia have all declared states of emergency ahead of the approaching storm.

HURRICANE FLORENCE STRENGTHENS IN ATLANTIC: TIPS TO PREPARE FOR THE STORM

“Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster advised.

The state’s emergency management agency said it is “preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster.”

President Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina ahead of the storm.

"Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!" he tweeted Monday evening.

If you're getting ready for Florence, you can read about steps to prepare for the storm here.

