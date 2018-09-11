Hurricane Florence could bring catastrophic storm surges: What are they, and how can you prepare?

As Hurricane Florence continues on its path toward the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a storm surge watch for a wide area – from the southern coast of South Carolina to the border of Virginia and North Carolina.

The watch means “there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations,” the NHC said in an advisory.

“Storm surges in general used to be a leading cause of fatality with hurricanes, but now – because of evacuations and getting the word out so far in advance – [the number of deaths] has gone down,” Joel Cline, a tropical program coordinator with the National Weather Service deployed to the Carolinas for the storm, told Fox News. “But [storm surges] still remain to be the potential largest loss of life from a hurricane.”

Read on for a look at what causes surges and some ways to prepare if you’re in the projected path of Hurricane Florence as it remains a Category 4 storm.

What are storm surges?

A storm surge is “the abnormal rise in seawater level during a storm,” according to the National Ocean Service. It’s measured by how high the water reaches from the normal astronomical tide.

Surges are caused by winds from a storm pushing water toward the shore, according to the National Ocean Service. They can cause catastrophic damage and flooding, toppling houses and destroying roads.

Storm surges are different from storm tides, which refers to the rise in water levels due to the astronomical tide combined with storm surges.

What are some tips to prepare?

The best way to prepare for storm surges is to evacuate, Cline said.

“Now is the time to finalize your plans to get out,” he said. “You really can’t run away from the winds of a hurricane, but you can avoid the water.”

He warned those in the storm’s path that “alleviation [from storm surges] to property is likely not going to happen in these instances.” To prepare, he said people should put important documents in waterproof bags as they plan to evacuate to a safer area.

He also stressed the importance for residents to make sure to follow other hurricane preparation advice, including having fresh water, batteries, battery-powered radios, propane, flashlights, canned food and handheld can openers on hand.

What can we expect from Florence?

Ahead of Florence’s arrival, barrier islands are already seeing dangerous rip currents and seawater flowing over a state highway – the harbinger of a storm surge that could wipe out dunes and submerge entire communities.

In North Carolina particularly, the barrier islands of the Outer Banks only leave a few inlets for water to be let out once the heavy rainfall and storm surges push water inland – further intensifying the impact of flooding in the area, Cline said.

Storm surges could be between 6 and 12 feet along 80 miles of the North Carolina coast between Cape Fear and Cape Lookout, the NHC warned Tuesday morning. Additionally, they could reach 5 to 8 feet between Cape Lookout and the Ocracoke Inlet in North Carolina.

Storm surges from 4 to 6 feet from Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, to Cape Fear, North Carolina – about an 80-mile span along the coast of the Carolinas – are also possible, the NHC predicted.

From Murrell’s Inlet to Edisto Beach – about a 104-mile span of coastline in South Carolina – storm surges could reach between 2 to 4 feet, the NHC warned.

