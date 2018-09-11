Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee to be released from prison

Wanda Barzee, the woman convicted for her role in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, will be released from a Utah prison on Sept. 19.

Barzee, 72, will be released because the parole board failed to give her credit for time served in federal prison, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced Tuesday.

It’s a surprise reversal by the board, which denied Barzee an early release date in July. At the time, the parole board declined to include her eight years in federal prison as time served on state charges.

“Upon further review and advice from legal counsel, the board must count time spent in federal custody toward Ms. Barzee’s state sentence,” Greg Johnson of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said in a letter, according to Fox 13.

Smart, now 30, didn't immediately have comment.

Barzee had admitted to helping her husband Brian Mitchell kidnap Smart from her bedroom in Salt Lake City in June 2002. The couple held the then-14-year-old Smart captive for nine months.

The couple was arrested in 2003 and Barzee pleaded guilty in federal court in November 2009. Three months later, she pleaded guilty to state charges for attempted kidnapping in connection to a plot to kidnap Smart’s cousin in July 2003 – about a month after Barzee and Mitchell nabbed Smart.

In May 2010, Barzee was sentences to one to 15 years in the Utah State prison for aggravated kidnapping as a second-degree felony.

Barzee returned to Utah in 2016 after completing her federal sentence in Texas and began serving her Utah prison sentence.

In June, the parole board calculated her sentence would continue through January 2024, however that did not account for time served in federal prison.

Mitchell is serving two life term sentences in federal prison for kidnapping and sexual assault.