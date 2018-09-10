Washington state grocery thief brazenly taunts store staff on way out, police say

In the midst of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of groceries, police say an arrogant thief decided to double-down on his misdeeds by taunting staff members as he left the Washington state market on Sunday.

But cops are trying to get the last laugh.

Store cameras caught the man exiting the store, and now officials are hoping members of the public can ID the smug shoplifter.

It was unclear from the police department's statement about the incident which store the man allegedly stole from or what items he's accused of taking.

Police said they would like to “charge him with a felony.” Authorities didn't immediately explain how he taunted the shocked grocery store staffers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Des Moines police.