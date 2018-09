Five people were reportedly wounded in a Tennessee nightclub shooting early Monday.

The shooting took place at Purple Haze in downtown Memphis at around 3:30 a.m., FOX13 Memphis reported. Memphis police detectives were on the scene, according to WREG-TV.

Several ambulances were called to the scene, WREG-TV reported.

Details behind the shooting weren’t immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.