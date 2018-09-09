Amber Alert issued for Arizona girl, 14, who may be with 21-year-old man, police say

A 14-year-old Arizona girl named Aubrey Gardner is the subject of an Amber Alert.

Police in Surprise, Ariz., issued the alert early Sunday for Aubrey, who they say was reported missing from her house on Saturday.

Authorities posted a physical description of her in a Facebook post.

“Aubrey is described as a white female, approximately 5’7” tall and 110 lbs in weight with brown hair and brown eyes,” they said. “She was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with cartoon characters Lilo and Stitch, blue jeans, and skateboard shoes with roses imprinted on the toes.”

Surprise Police say she could be with Jonathan Carson. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says she was abducted.

Carson, 21, “is the subject of an outstanding felony warrant for deserting from military service and is reported as possibly being suicidal,” authorities said. His last known residence is Sierra Vista.

Police believe he may be driving a gray and blue 2013 Mazda 3 passenger car with a Pennsylvania license plate. It’s unknown where the car may be headed.

Tips on Aubrey and Carson’s location can be submitted by calling “623-222-TIPS (8477) or e-mail CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov,” police said.

They added, “Please contact your local police department immediately if you see Aubrey Gardner, Jonathan Carson, or the Mazda 3 passenger car.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.