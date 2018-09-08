Tropical Storm Florence approach prompts state-of-emergency declaration in North Carolina

As Tropical Storm Florence continued making its way toward the East Coast, North Carolina's governor issued a state of emergency. The storm, expected to regain hurricane strength, poses the threat of heavy rain, dangerous surf and rip currents.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared the state of emergency Friday evening, calling on residents, specifically farmers, to prepare for the gathering storm.

“While it’s still too early to know the storm’s path, we know we have to be prepared,” Cooper said in a news release. “During harvest, time is of the essence. Action today can avoid losses due to Florence.”

Cooper signed a transportation waiver that would allow farmers to harvest and transport their crops more quickly.

“The executive order will help gather and move crops in and through the state more easily and quickly in response to problems that could be caused by Tropical Storm Florence in North Carolina and along the East Coast,” the governor's statement said.

Cooper said that emergency management officials were working with local and federal officials to prepare for “possible impacts” from Florence.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

Along similar lines, South Carolina's Emergency Management Division was advising coastal residents to start making contingency plans.

"The risk of other direct impacts associated with Florence along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased. However, there is still very large uncertainty in model forecasts of Florence's track beyond day (five), making it too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude, and timing of these impacts," hurricane specialist Robbie Berg wrote in a forecast advisory.

As of 11 p.m. ET Friday, Florence's maximum sustained winds were about 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was centered about 905 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 7 mph.

Florence has weakened, but forecasters have been anticipating that favorable atmospheric conditions will see it regain strength as a major hurricane by the time it reaches the East Coast.

Forecasters said it was too early to tell where Florence will go. Some forecast models indicated the storm slamming into land sometime late next week, while others indicate it would curve away from the sore. The storm reached major hurricane status Wednesday, peaking with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Meanwhile, a new tropical storm, “Helene,” has formed in the eastern Atlantic off the western coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday night that Helene was located about 405 miles east of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving west at 12 mph.

"Since we are near the peak of hurricane season, this is a good time for everyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," hurricane specialist David Zelinsky wrote in a forecast advisory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.