Mother of black man shot dead by white Dallas officer wonders if race played pivotal role

The mother of a black man who was shot dead by a white Dallas police officer after she mistook his apartment for her own, is questioning whether race played a role in the tragedy.

Allison Jean seemed to imply in an interview Friday -- after learning that the white female officer has killer her son, 26-year-old Botham Jean -- that events might have played out differently had he also been white.

"I didn't know she was white until now. If it was a white man, would it have been different? Would she have reacted differently?" she asked KXAS.

DALLAS COP FATALLY SHOOTS NEIGHBOR IN APARTMENT SHE MISTAKES FOR HER OWN, POLICE SAY

The as-yeat unnamed officer, who arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift on Thursday night, called dispatch to report the shooting. And she reportedly told responding officers she believed the victim’s apartment had been her own when she entered.

Jean was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear how the officer got into the apartment or what other factors might have led to the shooting.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave while the police department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office conduct a joint investigation.

Dallas' police chief, U. Renee Hall, said Friday that the officer would be charged with manslaughter, but as of Saturday afternoon, the warrant hadn't been issued; Texas Rangers, who are conducting an independent investigation, asked the department to hold off because they needed more time to look into the shooting.

Jean attended Harding University in Arkansas and, after graduating in 2016, he had been living and working in Dallas at accounting and consulting firm PwC. The private school said Friday that he often led campus worship services while he was a student.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.