Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Texas man arrested after allegedly stealing $23 from elderly woman, putting her in chokehold

Madeline Farber
By | Fox News
Juan Francisco Leyva was arrested and charged Sunday with aggravated robbery, police said.

Juan Francisco Leyva was arrested and charged Sunday with aggravated robbery, police said.  (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

A man in Laredo, Texas was arrested Sunday after he put a 78-year-old woman in a chokehold and stole $23 from her, the Laredo Police Department said.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Juan Francisco Leyva, was arrested and charged Sunday with aggravated robbery, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

HILTON HEAD FORMER TEACHER SHOT HER DOCTOR EX-BOYFRIEND BEFORE TURNING GUN ON HERSELF: REPORTS

The woman, who has not been identified, claimed Leyva “grabbed her from behind” before stealing her coin purse, which contained $23, according to the newspaper.

After the woman told authorities about the incident, the man was located and arrested.

CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEE FIRED, CUSTOMER ARRESTED AFTER 'INCREDIBLY DISTURBING' BRAWL INSIDE DC RESTAURANT

A spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Friday morning.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.