Suit seeks payout for immigrant families separated at border

A lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration is seeking monetary damages on behalf of children who were separated from their parents at the border.

The lawsuit filed late Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts, aims to create a fund for the mental health treatment of children who were separated from their parents after the Trump administration adopted a policy requiring anyone who crossed the border illegally to be prosecuted.

The lawyers say in the complaint that the Republican administration must be held "accountable for their actions" and "remedy the harm caused" by the separation policy.

The complaint says many children have suffered psychological harm and emotional distress. It cites two families who were separated when they left Guatemala to seek asylum in the U.S.

U.S. Department of Justice officials didn't immediately respond to an email.