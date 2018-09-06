Officer who said he was 'trigger happy' is demoted

A Connecticut police officer caught on video warning a group of young people not to flee or fight because he was "trigger happy" has been demoted and faces a disciplinary process that could lead to a suspension or his firing.

Hartford Police Chief David Rosado announced Thursday that Sgt. Stephen Barone was demoted to officer and assigned to desk duty, after an internal affairs investigation found he violated the department's code of conduct. Mayor Luke Bronin said the disciplinary process could take several weeks.

Barone did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

A Facebook video shows Barone telling a group he stopped last month that if they tried to flee, he's a "little trigger happy" and added he gets paid overtime if he has to shoot someone.