The Latest: NJ church says it will cooperate with probe

The Latest on state investigations into alleged clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Roman Catholic Church in New Jersey says it will cooperate with a new investigation of sex abuse in the church's dioceses.

New Jersey Catholic Conference executive director Patrick Brannigan says the group welcomes the investigation and will "cooperate fully."

The conference represents the state's bishops.

New Jersey on Thursday said it would be launching its own investigation of sex abuse by clergy. It followed word that New York had issued subpoenas in a similar investigation there.

The investigations come after a grand jury in Pennsylvania found widespread abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests.

2:55 p.m.

1:24 p.m.

1 p.m.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of her office's investigation into the church's handling of sex abuse allegations.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the subpoenas went out Thursday.

The subpoenas seek documents relating to sexual abuse allegations, financial payments to possible victims or the findings from internal church investigations.

Underwood's office is pursuing a civil investigation into how church leaders responded to reports of abuse.

Messages left with diocesan officials were not immediately returned.

The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation found rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.