Houston cops search for violent bank jugging suspects

Houston police are looking for two men seen on video attacking a man and stealing bags full of cash in broad daylight.

The Aug. 16 robbery - or bank jugging - occurred near the Texas Medical Center, a collection of over 60 medical institutions near the city’s downtown, KHOU reported.

Bank jugging is when thieves watch for potential victims who may have cash, follow them, and then rob or burglarize them.

The victim had just pulled out cash from a nearby bank and pulled into a parking lot when he was ambushed as he was getting out of his truck, surveillance video released on Wednesday shows, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The robbers pushed him to the ground and struck him on the head before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash in a Toyota sedan, the paper reported.

Police did not say how much cash was stolen. It was unclear of the victim was injured.