Cincinnati bank building shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured; suspect dead, police say

At least three people were killed and two others injured Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, officials said.

The gunman opened fire at the loading dock and lobby area of the of the Fifth Third Center in the city's Fountain Square around 9:10 a.m., Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a news conference. The gunman, who has not been identified, was subsequently killed after he exchanged gunfire with three to four police officers.

"[The gunman] was actively shooting at innocent victims, it appears, and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat," Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said.

Isaac said there is no additional threat in the area and praised officers for their “quick response.” No officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities first reported an "active shooter" situation in Fountain Square at the building, which is the corporate headquarters of the Fifth Third Bank. Videos and photos taken from witnesses showed multiple patrol cars at the scene. One photo showed a bloodied man being taken away on a stretcher.

A manager at Fifth Third Bank told FOX19 the shooting left employees “a bit rattled.”

"We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We're a bit rattled," the manager said.

A witness told the news station that he thought there was a movie shooting until he saw a women with a gunshot wound being taken away.

Another man who witnessed the shooting said: “We heard two pops…and then we saw people running so we just started running around the corner and we kind of just stood there.”

FBI Cincinnati previously said agents responded to the scene and are assisting police with the situation.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the shooting “senseless” and commended officials’ swift response.

“There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police,” Kasich said. “I commend the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly responded to the scene and share my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack.”