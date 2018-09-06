1 killed in small plane crash near Las Vegas, authorities say

One person is dead after a small plane crashed near an airport south of Las Vegas Wednesday, authorities said.

The single engine aircraft went down near Interstate 15 close to Jean Airport, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the crash, which occurred around 9:20 p.m. local time, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. First responders confirmed one fatality.

"I saw a big fire bomb and explosion," witness Dave Platzer told FOX5 Las Vegas. "I saw the fire and policeman going over there searching for survivors. It just looked like a small airplane crash."

It wasn't immediately clear where the plane had taken off from or where it was going.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed as part of the crash response, but were expected to reopen shortly, police told the station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.