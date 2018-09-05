Video of Florida mom dunking 3-year-old's head in toilet prompts police investigation

Police and social workers are investigating a Florida mother who was filmed repeatedly dunking her 3-year-old son’s head in a toilet and flushing it.

Kaitlyn Wolf, of Leesburg, said she received death threats after a video of her giving her son a “swirly” went viral. Wolf said the video wasn’t intended to be posted on Facebook. She told WKMG she sent the video to someone “for a laugh,” but the footage was posted online.

Wolf said the video was taken out of context and that her son was laughing.

“If my son would have continued filming after, he was saying ‘do it again, do it again.’ He was just asking us to do it again when I was in the shower. He knows he wasn’t being hurt. We were just playing with him,” Wolf told FOX 35.

The mother told FOX 35 she gave her son a “swirly” after he said a bad word.

“I was going to put soap in his mouth, but then he chased me around the house for 10 minutes, by the time I caught him, I was like, 'Oh, we’re just going to stick his head in the toilet,' like as a joke,” Wolf said.

Since the video went viral, officers have had to park outside her home in response to multiple threats. Wolf told WKMG she received one message that said she should be “shot, killed run over or buried alive.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges against Wolf. The Department of Children and Families were also working with police to investigate.

“My kids are in no way abused. They never have been. We roughhouse, they roughhouse,” she told FOX 35.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.