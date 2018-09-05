Michigan parents sentenced for murdering 3-year-old daughter during potty training

A Michigan couple was sentenced Wednesday up to 40 years in prison, after being found guilty of beating their 3-year-old daughter to death while trying to potty-train her.

Erika Finley, 29, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years and 27-year-old Khairy Simon was sentenced to 12 to 40 years in the death of Kimora Simon.

Simon told a Genesee County judge in June that the 3-year-old girl died after her mother, Finley, hit her repeatedly with her fist and an extension cord, while trying to potty-train the child.

He said that he attempted to stop Finley, but that she was “much bigger” than him, and “at the time, she felt like she had to get her point across.”

Authorities say that toddler wad killed in 2015, but Finley continued to collect her welfare benefits after.

Finley earlier pleaded no contest to charges including second-degree murder, while Simon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.