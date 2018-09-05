Indiana girl, 2, in critical condition after being shot in head

A two-year-old girl was shot in the head in an Indiana home on Tuesday evening, police said.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital in Gary, Ind., about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

Police said the girl was stabilized and in critical condition. She was being transferred to a children's hospital in Chicago, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Police are questioning two adults who were with the girl during the incident, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

The shooting occurred at around 6:51 p.m. local time, police said.

