Emirates plane carrying dozens of sick passengers lands at JFK airport, reports say

An Emirates Airline plane from Dubai carrying dozens of people described as feeling "seriously ill" landed in New York City on Wednesday, reports said.

Emirates Flight 203 was quarantined after it landed at the John F. Kennedy airport about 9:20 a.m. with at least 100 people feeling sick, NBC New York reported, citing sources and the New York City Mayor's Office. About 500 people were aboard the flight.

The pilot said passengers were coughing and had fevers over 100 degrees, ABC7NY reported.

It’s unclear what caused the incident. The passengers and crewmembers will be isolated at the airport as officials helped those who are sickened.

This is a developing story; check back for updates