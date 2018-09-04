The Latest: Gordon hits near Alabama-Mississippi border

The Latest on Tropical Storm Gordon (all times local):

10:00 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The Miami-based forecasting center said Tuesday that Gordon struck about 10 p.m.

Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.

Gordon's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kilometers). It never achieved hurricane status.

The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain could fall along the storm's track. Flash flood watches have been issued.

___

7 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.

The Miami-based forecasting center said the core of Tropical Storm Gordon was still about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi as of 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. That's also about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama.

Forecasters say the storm could become a hurricane before expected landfall sometime Tuesday night along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane Nate was the last hurricane to strike the U.S., making landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Forecasters say Gordon, after some strengthening late Tuesday, now packs top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It's moving to the northwest toward the coast at 14 mph (22 kph).