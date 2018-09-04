Florida man attempting to flee cops retreats after swim in algae-filled canal, police say

A Florida man reportedly fleeing the long arm of the law was no match for algae.

Abraham Duarte, 22, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attempted to flee Cape Coral police officers who pulled him over around 7 p.m. Duarte immediately fled his vehicle on foot and jumped into a canal in order to evade cops, authorities said.

The driver, however, was quickly overcome by algae in the canal, officials said. As he was swimming, he swallowed some of the algae, causing him to head back to the canal bank, police said.

Duarte eventually surrendered to officers, officials said, and allowed them to pull him out of the water.

“A citizen allowed officers to use his garden hose to spray off the algae all over Duarte's body,” police stated, adding Duarte was taken to the hospital at his request because he swallowed algae.

Officers said they found seven vials of THC oil in Duarte’s car. He was taken to jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.