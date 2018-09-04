Crane smashes into Florida house, splits open roof, fire officials say

The roof atop a Florida home appeared to suffer considerable damage after photos from fire officials showed it split apart by a fallen crane.

The Orlando Fire Department on Tuesday shared photos from the “crane accident” on Facebook, adding that “Luckily, no one was injured.”

One image, appearing to be from the front of the house, showed the area cordoned off with caution tape and a truck carrying the base of the crane leaning on its front tire as the equipment lay inside the torn damage.

A second photo showed a different angle of the home, showing the other side of the crane visible through the roof.

Details of what caused the incident were not available, a spokesperson for the fire department told Fox News. An additional crane was requested to help clear the fallen one, the spokesperson said.

