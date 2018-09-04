Cops ID mom who they say brought baby on high-speed chase

Police have identified the woman who was caught on video crashing her car in a high-speed chase and attempting to carjack someone — all with a baby in tow.

Caitlyn Rodriguez has been locked up on child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest charges since her June 15 arrest in San Antonio, local network KSAT reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter caught the 29-year-old zooming 100 mph down Route 90 — with the kid strapped in the back seat of her Mercedes SUV — after cops tried to pull her over on outstanding warrants.

She crashed into the back of a pickup truck, jumped out and retrieved the baby, car seat and all, before fleeing on foot.

With the car seat on her arm, Rodriguez dashed across several lanes of the busy highway and hopped into a Nissan Xterra that she tried carjacking.

Cops were able to thwart her escape by blocking the SUV and yanking her out of the vehicle.

The baby, who was not injured, was taken by Child Protective Services.

