©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

5 pounds of marijuana found among thrift store donations

Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. –  Authorities say employees at a Florida thrift store found 5 pounds of marijuana while sorting clothing donations.

WTVT-TV reports the Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote.

A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday. It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police.

It's unclear if the donation of the roughly 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana was intentional.

