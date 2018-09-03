'Multiple people' shot at teen party in Alabama: report

Police roped off several blocks in downtown Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday night after “multiple people” were shot at a teen party, according to a report.

Shots rang out about 10:20 p.m., AL.com reported, though it was unclear how many suspects were involved and how many people were shot.

Early reports said at least five people were injured, but that number was not confirmed by police, the news site reported.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton told Birmingham's FOX 6 that none of the shooting victims was in life-threatening condition.

Sgt. Timothy Gardiner told the outlet that an altercation developed outside the part site before shots were fired.

Parents were told where to piuck up their teens, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.