Florida thrift shop gets nearly 5 pounds of marijuana in unusual donation, cops say

Employees at the Pines Thrift Store in Sarasota, Florida, are scratching their heads after someone left nearly 5 pounds of marijuana outside the shop last week.

Four bags of vacuum-sealed marijuana turned up inside a tote bag near the clothing drop-off area outside the store, officials with the Sarasota Police Department told Fox 13.

Inside the tote was a brown paper bag, which contained the pot. The cops were called after an employee opened the bag and saw what was inside.

The pot weighed about 4.7 pounds and is worth an estimated $5,400, ABC News reported.

So far, no arrests have been made, according to Fox 13. However, the Sarasota Police Department sent the bags off for DNA and other testing to find out the drugs' source.

Officials are also checking to see if surveillance footage of the area could help them in their investigation, WFTS-News reported.