Suspected MS-13 member raped girl, 11, in her bedroom, police source says: report

A suspected MS-13 gang member broke into the bedroom of a sleeping 11-year-old girl and raped her this week in Brooklyn, N.Y., police said.

Police sources have identified the suspect as Julio Cesar Ayala, 18, an El Salvadoran immigrant who lives nearby, the New York Post reported.

The alleged attack happened Wednesday, the report said.

On Saturday afternoon, officers from the New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit found Ayala hiding in an under-construction three-story building, the Post reported.

His capture was reportedly met with applause and cheers from nearby spectators.

His only form of identification, according to police sources, was a Permanent Resident Card, also known as a green card.

He was charged with sexually motivated burglary and first-degree rape and was expected to be arraigned Sunday.

A police source told the paper that Ayala is believed to be a member of the brutal MS-13 gang.

The suspect allegedly climbed to the roof of the victim’s home, crawled through a window and raped the girl in her bed, the source said.

But the suspect fled when the girl’s screams alerted her mother, sources said. The mother did not catch a glimpse of the suspect but called 911.

Video-surveillance footage enabled police to capture an image of the suspect, who had tried to disguise himself, the New York Daily News reported.