Amber Alert issued for two young boys, father after mother, housemate found slain

Police in Phoenix were searching Saturday for two young boys and their biological father after the boys’ mother was found fatally shot in the family’s home, along with another victim described as the mother’s male housemate.

An Amber Alert issued Saturday said that the father, identified as Dimas Coronado, 47, may have taken the boys to Mexico. But Sgt. Armando Carbajal, a police spokesman, said investigators had no firm indication of the whereabouts of Coronado or the boys.

The mother was identified as Oralia Nunez, 24, and the other victim was Omar Gonzalez, 34, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

Police say they want to talk to Coronado about the case but he hasn't been charged. Still, police consider him armed and dangerous, the Arizona Republic reported.

The boys were initially identified as 8-year-old Victor Coronado Nunez and 5-year-old Jonathan Coronado Nunez, but the alert later identified them as Victor Nunez-Coronado and Jonathan Nunez-Coronado.

Police say Coronado's 2009 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was found unoccupied about six blocks from the home where the shooting occurred. There were no signs of him or the boys.

Investigators believe the father may now be driving an aqua green Ford truck with a white camper shell and Mexican license plate ZUD7164, FOX 10 reported.

The mother and Coronado were married but became estranged, and it's not clear whether they remained married, Carbajal said.

Police say a relative of one victim called police early Saturday after finding the two people shot and the boys gone. The relative said the boys were with their mother the previous evening.

The revised names for the boys likely reflected information newly learned by detectives, Carbajal said. The investigation was in its early stages, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.