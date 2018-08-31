Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone overlook reopens after work

An overlook at Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park has reopened after two years of repair work.

Park officials say the new viewing area at Inspiration Point is safer and more accessible.

Five miles (8 kilometers) of trails connect eight overlooks at Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

Park officials say natural erosion combined with the feet of millions of visitors took a toll over the years.

Inspiration Point is the fourth overlook at Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone to be rehabilitated in recent years.

A fifth overlook will reopen this fall. Additional work will begin over the next couple years.