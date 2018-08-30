Ohio high school football team invites bullied boy to sit on the sidelines with them entire season

Taylan Orton has loved football as long as he could remember, so was understandably excited to sign up for his first every youth football league.

But the eight-year-old Ohio boy, who has cerebral palsy, was left in floods of tears in the middle of his first practice after he was yelled at by coaches and berated by another kid.

His mom Carrie Wilmoth, who told the league about his condition ahead of time, said he cried himself to sleep that night and kept asking her why he wasn’t good enough.

Wilmoth shared the heartbreaking experience in a Facebook post that went viral.

One of those moved by the post was a local football coach’s wife, Emily Buchman, who came up with an idea to lift Taylan's spirits.

On Wednesday, several Findlay High School football players surprised Taylan at lunch, invited him to join them on the sidelines for every home game this season, and presented him with a poster that said: "Taylan come hang out with us Friday nights".

“Hey, do you wanna come hang with us on game days?” one of the players asked him.

Taylan said “Yeah” and screamed with excitement before they took a group photo.

“This means the world to him after everything that happened,” Wilmoth said.

FOOTBALL'S IN TROUBLE - SHOULD YOU LET YOUR KID PLAY? A FORMER COLLEGE COACH WEIGHS IN

Taylan wanted to tell everyone about how he was the “was the coolest kid in the lunchroom,” she said, adding that he fell asleep with the poster in his bed.

Needless to say, Taylan is looking forward to getting back onto the football field, even if it is on the sidelines.

Wilmoth said the Ohio-based company “Friends Against Bullies” has helped them through the process.

“We are so thankful for all the support Taylan has got from everyone who has shared his post to raise awareness about bullying,” Wilmoth told Fox News. “Bullying is never O.K. and just because you can’t see a disability doesn’t mean it’s not there!”

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihali celebrated Taylan’s surprise.

ATHEIST GROUP WANTS BIBLE VERSE MURAL SCRUBBED FROM OHIO CITY HALL

“This is amazing!” Mihalik told Fox News. “I’m so proud of our football players I can hardly stand it. We are a very blessed community.”