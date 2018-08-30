Georgia law enforcement officer prays over meal in viral photo: He 'touched my heart'

A Georgia law enforcement officer was spotted praying over his meal in a Zaxby’s restaurant in Forsyth County this week.

A photo of the touching moment, first captured by mom Cammie Alkire, has since been shared by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

“Our officers spend every day engaging with citizens and working to provide opportunities for successful offender outcomes,” the department captioned the photo on Facebook, though they didn't identify the officer pictured.

Alkire, a mother of four, told FOX 5 that witnessing the officer made her “grateful for the men and women who serve to protect us.”

"These officers and their families need our prayers every day,” she said, adding that he “truly touched [her] heart."

