Ex-Trump chauffeur drops suit over unpaid overtime claims

A former chauffeur for President Donald Trump has dropped his lawsuit alleging he was not paid for thousands of hours of work.

The reasons why Noel Cintron's lawsuit in Manhattan federal court was dropped were not described in a one-paragraph court filing Thursday.

Lawyers for Cintron did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

In July, Cintron sued Trump's business, the Trump Organization. He did not sue Trump directly, but he accused him of "callousness" and greed.

The Trump Organization said Cintron was always "paid generously and in accordance with the law."

A lawyer for the business did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The lawsuit said Cintron was Trump's driver for 20 years until the Secret Service took over in 2016.