Profane language at one beach city could lead to a $500 fine or even jail

A dirty mouth at this one South Carolina beach city could cost you more than just a slap on the wrist.

Those who use profanity while cruising Myrtle Beach may find themselves in trouble with the law. Offenders face up to a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail, WPDE-TV reported Monday.

Profane language falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense, according to ABC 11. The punishment isn’t about the money, but more about people staying in line, officials told the station.

“A person would violate Ordinance 14-61 (b) 1 if he/she uses a language likely to provoke a violent reaction from another person,” Myrtle Beach police spokesman Officer Bryan Murphy told ABC 11 in a statement. “The ordinance lists several examples of the types of words which are unlawful. The penalty for conviction could include a fine and/or jail time. We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness he or she deserves.”

The city issued about 300 tickets for profane language in 2017, according to WBTV. An average ticket costs an offender $77, police said.