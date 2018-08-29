Pennsylvania state prisons locked down after 'unknown substance' sickens staff members

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that all state correctional institutions were on “immediate lockdown” after multiple staff members were reportedly exposed to an “unknown substance."

Department Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement that the state prisons wluld stay in lockdown mode indefinitely, and that all corrections mailrooms would be closed to nonlegal mail until further notice. The news came after staff members at a fourth prison required treatment in recent weeks from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance that's been described as a liquid synthetic drug.

“The safety and security of our employees is my No. 1 concern,” Wetzel said. “We will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our staff.”

The announcement came just hours after 24 guards, inmates and nurses at Ross Correctional Initiation in Ohio also were affected by “substance exposure.”

Troopers told local media it was not immediately clear what the substance was, but it might have been fentanyl, WCMH-TV reported. Police said "several doses of Narcan were administered to the victims, and an additional 300 Narcan doses are available at the facility."

While the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections did not provide further details on the mystery substance, the statement provided by the department said that it “is not alone in its battle against illegal substances and employee/inmate sickness,” and it cited the Ohio cases.

Wetzel also said the state’s Opioid Command Center had joined efforts “to get to the bottom of this issue now.”

It wasn't immediately known if the exposures in the two states were related.

Employees have been required to wear gloves and other protective equipment, and inmate visits have been suspended.

