Ohio correctional institution guards, nurses and inmates treated for 'possible substance exposure': police

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were investigating a “substance exposure” that has affected guards, inmates and nurses at a state correctional institution on Wednesday.

At least 24 correctional officers, nurses and inmates were exposed to the substance at the Ross Correctional Institution, officials said.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and treated those who were exposed to the substance. Police said "several doses of Narcan were administered to the victims, and an additional 300 Narcan doses are available at the facility."

All affected persons were responsive and transported to the Adena Regional Medical Center, Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Troopers told local media it was not immediately clear what the substance was, but it may have been fentanyl, WCMH-TV reported.

The Ohio State Patrol said the prison was secure and there was no danger to the public.

"The contaminated cell block has been cleared, and all persons from the contaminated area have been temporarily relocated within the facility," Ohio State Patrol said in a statement.

They said a hazardous material decontamination team was also traveling to the scene to perform a cleanup.

The Union-Scioto schools, which are near the correctional institution, were placed on a cautionary lockdown.

Fentanyl is a drug 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.