Ohio correctional institution guards, nurses and inmates treated for 'possible substance exposure': police

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were investigating a “substance exposure” that has affected guards, inmates and nurses at a state correctional institution on Wednesday.

At least 24 correctional officers, nurses and inmates were exposed to the substance at the Ross Correctional Institution.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and treated those who were exposed to the substance. Police said "several doses of Narcan were administered to the victims, and an additional 300 Narcan doses are available at the facility."

All affected persons were said to be responsive and transported to the Adena Regional Medical Center.

Troopers told local media it was not immediately clear what the substance was, but it may have been fentanyl, WCMH-TV reported.

The Ohio State Patrol said the prison was secure and there was no danger to the public. A hazardous material decontamination team was traveling to the scene for cleanup. The Union-Scioto schools, which are near the correctional institution, were placed on a cautionary lockdown.

Fentanyl is a drug 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

