Humans remains in plastic bags found in NYC park, 2nd time in a week

Two plastic bags of human remains were discovered in a Bronx park on Tuesday, making it the second similar grisly discovery within a week in the New York City borough, police said.

NYPD received a call around 7:20 p.m. about possible human remains found in Barretto Point Park. A passerby reported seeing a foot sticking out of a plastic bag by the boardwalk that washed ashore, police told Fox News.

Cops arrived at the scene and discovered a leg and a foot inside a bag. A second bag with human body parts were also discovered at the scene.

The medical examiner is determining the cause of death and if the incident may be related to the human remains that were located on Friday, police told Fox News.

Police are investigating the incident.

Over the weekend, police released a sketch of a woman and asked for the public’s help in identifying her after her body was found in two separate bags at Crotona Park, about three miles away from Tuesday’s location. Authorities discovered the remains after receiving a call of a suspicious package in the park around 2 p.m. Friday.

The remains, initially thought to be those of a dog, were taken to the medical examiner's office, according to the New York Post.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.