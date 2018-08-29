Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Extreme heat relief this week

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

A cold front will continue to help trigger showers and thunderstorms stretching from the Midwest into the Northeast. 

Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Heat and humidity holds through Thursday across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, with noticeably cooler temperatures arriving by Friday.

In the East Pacific, Tropical Storm Miriam will remain well east of Hawaii in open waters.

Here's a look at your National Forecast:   
 

