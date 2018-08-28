Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas

Mystery as woman in T-shirt and possibly shackles appears on Texas homeowner's doorstep

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
close
Authorities in Montgomery County, Texas are seeking the identity of a barefoot woman seen wearing only a T-shirt and what appear to be wrist shackles who rang a homeowner's doorbell in the middle of the night before disappearing. Video

Police seek mystery woman with broken shackles on wrists

Authorities in Montgomery County, Texas are seeking the identity of a barefoot woman seen wearing only a T-shirt and what appear to be wrist shackles who rang a homeowner's doorbell in the middle of the night before disappearing.

A troubling video of a woman wearing only a T-shirt and what appeared to be shackles around her wrists has prompted Texas officials to launch a search for her.

The woman rang the doorbell of a Sunrise Ranch subdivision home at around 3:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The woman woke up the homeowner, but she was gone by the time the person answered the door, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The resident, who wasn’t immediately identified, reviewed their security footage and sent it to the sheriff’s office.

Since Montgomery County officials released the video on social media, “numerous citizens” around Texas have suggested the woman could be a missing person from as far as Canada, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said.

tx mystery woman

The woman rang the doorbell of a Sunrise Ranch subdivision home at around 3:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office  (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials have interviewed several residents in the neighborhood, according to the Chronicle. Spencer couldn’t confirm whether there were in fact restraints around the woman’s wrists and added “there’s still a lot to be done.”

Anyone with information about the woman was encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case No. 18A243347.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.