Tennessee mom finds hidden camera inside teddy bear child won at county fair, police say

A teddy bear won by a child at a Tennessee county fair was discovered to have a camera inside, but police don't suspect any wrongdoing.

After examining the stuffed animal her child won at the Wilson County Fair, a mother told the Lebanon Police Department she saw "what appeared to be a camera" inside.

In a Sunday Facebook post, police confirmed they examined the bear and found the camera, which they said included "a lens and a board, but was not functional" and had no power source.

Investigators believe the toy might had been previously returned to a store or was a damaged item that was "packaged for discount resale." Another theory is the stuffed bear "may have been a 'nanny cam' (surveillence cam) that was returned."

Officers spoke with the operator of the booth where the child won the toy, and he said the bear came as part of a bulk order from a discount facility in Georgia.

"No other bears of this nature were found at the booth," police said, adding that "no illegal activity is suspected at this time."