Historic rainfall in Hawaii from Lane, severe storms across the Midwest and the heat returns across the East

Tropical depression lane continues to move away from Hawaii after a record breaking four feet of rain.

Lane is the third wettest tropical system on record.

A cold front pushing across the Midwest and great lakes will bring potential for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

Ahead of the front, summertime heat and humidity continues across the Eastern third of the country over the next few days.

Heat advisories are up- across the northeast over through midweek.

The Fire Weather threats shift into the central Plains, while the first fall snowfall for the Northern Rockies higher elevations is in the forecast today and tonight!

