Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Historic rainfall in Hawaii from Lane, severe storms across the Midwest and the heat returns across the East

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Tropical depression lane continues to move away from Hawaii after a record breaking four feet of rain.

lane sat

Lane is the third wettest tropical system on record.

hawaii radar

A cold front pushing across the Midwest and great lakes will bring potential for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

severe

Ahead of the front, summertime heat and humidity continues across the Eastern third of the country over the next few days.

heat

Heat advisories are up- across the northeast over through midweek.

index

The Fire Weather threats shift into the central Plains, while the first fall snowfall for the Northern Rockies higher elevations is in the forecast today and tonight!
 

west

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.