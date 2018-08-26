13th suspect arrested in Bronx teen 'Junior' Guzman's killing, police says

Police in New York City on Sunday arrested a 13th suspect in connection with the "brutal" stabbing death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in June.

Ronald Urena, 29, was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, gang assault and conspiracy, according to the New York Police Department. His arrest marks the 13th in connection with Guzman-Feliz's killing.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death at a bodega in the Bronx on June 20. In an apparent case of "mistaken identity," members of the Trinitarios street gang have said that their intended target was not the teen they allegedly attacked.

Kevin Alvarez, 19; Luis Cabrera Santos, 25; Danel Fernandez, 21; Elvin Garcia, 29; Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24; Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24; Jose Muniz, 21; Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21; Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26; Manuel Rivera, 18; Diego Suero, 29, and Jose Taverez, 21, have also been arrested in Guzman-Feliz's death, according to police.

On the night of June 20, the NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress just before midnight.

Surveillance footage showed Guzman-Feliz being dragged from the store by his attackers, who were seen repeatedly stabbing the teen with a machete.

Guzman-Feliz, according to investigators, had been in an argument with a group outside the bodega on East 183rd Street and was stabbed in the neck. The suspects bolted and Guzman-Feliz ran over to the hospital across the street, where he died.

The department said in July that those responsible for Guzman-Feliz's death would "feel the wrath of the NYPD."

"We’re not going to rest until anyone responsible, having any role whatsoever in that tragic incident, is brought to justice," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at the time.

Guzman-Feliz was enrolled in the NYPD Explorers youth program and his dream was to be a detective for the city, his family said after his death. A scholarship fund was created in his honor, and two teens who are leaving the program for college this fall received their awards last week.

Nahomi Zambrano, one of the recipients, told WABC that, "Some of my friends, they've been through a lot, and I want to change that."

"That is something that I always wanted to do, especially gang violence. That is something Junior went through, and I feel so sad about that," Zambrano said.

A street in the Bronx was renamed in Guzman-Feliz's honor in June, so that his "name and legacy will never be forgotten," New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres said.