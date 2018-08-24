Virginia father, whose young son was found dead inside dryer, charged with assaulting boy's mother

The Virginia man who said he found his 3-year-old son dead in a clothes dryer has been arrested on charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend as they made funeral arrangements for their child.

The boy's Aug. 7 death remains under investigation, more than two weeks after he was found dead in his father's home.

Authorities in Virginia Beach said Thursday that Chet Lloyd was charged with domestic assault. Amanda Ray confirmed in a Facebook message that she was assaulted outside a funeral home.

Police also charged Lloyd with drug possession.

The Virginian-Pilot first reported the alleged assault. Lloyd previously told the newspaper he found his son, Brantley Lloyd, in a dryer. Brantley was later pronounced dead.

The boy's mother said the circumstances of Brantley's death make little sense.

It's unclear if Lloyd has an attorney.