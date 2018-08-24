Mother of 5 fatally shot in her car, but no suspects 2 weeks later, authorities say

Authorities in New Jersey were still without a suspect nearly two weeks after a mother of five was fatally shot in broad daylight as she sat inside her vehicle.

Richard Huelas flagged down police in Camden around 4 p.m. Aug. 11 to inform them that his wife, Michelle Huelas, had been shot inside their car, NJ.com reported this week, citing information from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Huelas was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital, according to the news site.

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose any details about the death for 12 days, which is unusual as the office typically releases homicide information within 24 hours, the report said.

Law enforcement is required to release basic information about homicides following next-of-kin notifications, according to the report.

Click here for more from NJ.com.