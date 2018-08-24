Man turns self in after New York City high-rise apartment shootings, police say

An arrest was made early Friday in connection with gunfire aimed at a New York City high-rise apartment building, police said.

Farris Koroma, 22, was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, police said.

According to police, Koroma walked into a Queens precinct around 2 a.m.

A $2,500 reward had been offered for information in connection with the person who was firing from Roosevelt Island into the posh Manhattan high rise before the arrest, FOX 5 NY reported.

Gunfire was first reported early Aug. 17. A tenant in a 14th floor apartment at One East River Place in Manhattan found their living room strewn with shattered glass, according to the New York Post.

Nearly 24 hours later, another bullet struck an apartment on the 32nd floor of the high rise.

Neither tenant was injured.

Police released footage Thursday of two persons of interest, a man and a woman, in connection with the shooting. Police told NBC New York the man was Koroma, but the woman wasn’t a suspect.