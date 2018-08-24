Hurricane Lane hits Hawaii with rain, wind as a Category 1 storm, officials say

Hurricane Lane, a Category 1 storm, continued its march toward the Hawaiian islands on Friday, bringing “strong gusty winds” and heavy rain that’s already saturated parts of the Big Island, officials said.

Oahu and Maui County were under a hurricane warning, according to an 8 p.m. ET update from the National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC), while a tropical storm warning and tropical storm watch was in effect for Hawaii County and Kauai County, respectively.

As Lane moved north-northeast at 2 mph on Friday, it’s expected to turn west on Saturday, CPHC said. Lane, situated about 120 miles south of Honolulu, has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, although “rapid weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.”

“The center of Lane will remain dangerously close to central Hawaiian islands today and tonight,” a Friday update warned.

The storm has churned up sizeable swells, which are expected to create “high and possibly damaging surf along exposed south shorelines today through Saturday,” the CPHC said.

Parts of the windward side of the Big Island have already seen more than 30 inches of rain.

The city of Hilo, located on the Big Island, was flooded with waist-high water. The National Guard and firefighters rescued six people and a dog from a flooded home. Five tourists from California were rescued from another home.

“There's so much rain, the drainage is all saturated,” Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe said, according to The Associated Press. “We're just letting nature take its course, getting water down to the ocean and responding to any rescues.”

A statewide brown water advisory was also issued amid the storm, according to the Hawaii State Department of Health.

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, but if the water is brown stay out,” the department warned in a tweet.

President Trump on Friday tweeted that he'd spoken to Hawaii Gov. David Ige "to express our full support for the people of Hawaii as the State is impacted by #HurricaneLane."

"The Federal Government isi fully committed to helping the people of Hawaii," he continued.

On the island of Oahu, gusts rattled windows and roofs in Honolulu's hillside neighborhood of Nuuanu and scattered tree branches, palm fronds and at least one downed electrical line across roadways.

Almost 16,000 homes and businesses on the islands lost electrical power as the outer edges of the hurricane battered the islands, but service was restored to a portion of them, Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg said.

Officials from Hawaiian Electric also cautioned residents against being closer than 30 feet to any fallen power lines and said power outages will “likely” happen due to the hurricane.

“Please plan for it,” the company said. “We will do our best to restore power when it is safe to do so.”

As the storm nears the Hawaiian islands, several major airlines – including Hawaiian Airlines, United and Delta – have canceled trips and waived flight change fees.

