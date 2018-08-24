FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump Organization may face charges over Cohen hush money; Trump vs. Sessions escalates

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The Trump Organization and two senior company officials may face criminal charges stemming from the hush money former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a report

A war of words between President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions broke out over a FOX News interview where Trump slammed Sessions for never taking 'control' of his Justice Department; Sessions has vowed the DOJ would not be influenced by politics

The attorney for Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer dismissed claims that his client is an illegal immigrant as 'rhetoric'

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter denied using campaign funds for personal spending and called the criminal indictment against him and his wife 'pure politics' in a FOX News interview

Hurricane Lane, now a Category 3 storm, battered Hawaii with heavy rain and triggered landslides as emergency crews rescued five trapped tourists

THE LEAD STORY - CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR TRUMP ORGANIZATION? - The Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York City may push for criminal charges against the Trump Organization and two senior officials at the company over hush money that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid to an adult-film actress, according to a report ... Investigators led by District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. would look at how the company accounted for its reimbursement to Cohen for the $130,000 he paid to Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with President Trump, the New York Times reported. Two officials with knowledge of the matter told the Times that the possible action was still in its early stages and no decision has been made on whether the state investigators will go after the Trump Organization.

TRUMP VS. SESSIONS: Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back Thursday at President Trump for saying he “never took control of the Justice Department,” putting out a sharp statement vowing the agency won’t be “improperly influenced” by politics ... Trump had made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with “FOX & Friends.” The president, on the heels of the conviction of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, continued to fume over Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation. Sessions countered in a written statement, saying, in part: “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

The president for months has railed against Sessions over his recusal, but the attorney general has hung on, occasionally pushing back publicly. The president discussed Sessions when asked in the Fox News interview if he would fire his AG and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after the midterms. He didn’t rule it out, but said he wanted to stay “uninvolved.”

The latest public spat between Trump and Sessions came as New York's attorney general is reportedly looking to open a criminal investigation into whether Michael Cohen violated state tax law. The Associated Press reported that New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood recently requested a criminal referral from the state tax department to investigate and potentially file charges against Cohen, the former personal attorney for Trump.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT 'RHETORIC': The attorney of Mollie Tibbetts' suspected killer fought back Thursday night against investigators' statements that his client, Cristhian Rivera, is an illegal immigrant, calling it "rhetoric" ... "That's your rhetoric on it," attorney Allan Richards told Fox News' Martha MacCallum on "The Story." Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Wednesday that Rivera, 24, has been in the U.S. illegally, and lived in Iowa for four to seven years. MacCallum argued that his immigration status is "just a fact," but Richards pushed back — continuing to refer to it as the anchor's "point of view." "You want to jump to say they’re facts," Richards said. "Have these people been under oath? Have these people provided the opportunity to Cristhian to present his point of view on the matter?"

'PURE POLITICS': U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., told FOX News on Thursday night that charges filed against him and his wife, Margaret, were “pure politics” and that he never used campaign funds for personal spending ... Hunter and his wife were indicted on charges of illegally converting $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and filing false records. They pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Speaking to FOX News’ Martha MacCallum exclusively on “The Story,” Hunter said many of the trips in question “were fundraisers.” Still, he conceded, “My campaign did make mistakes. There was money spent on things, not by me but by the campaign, and I paid that back before my last election. I paid back $60,000 after I did an objective audit. This is pure politics.”

Rep. Duncan Hunter's opponent: Hunter lost his way in DC

PARADISE IN PERIL: As Hurricane Lane battered and drenched parts of Hawaii, emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo ... In an interview with the Associated Press, tourist Suzanne Demerais said a tiny waterfall and small stream flowed near the home when she first arrived with four of her friends from the Los Angeles area. But the stream turned into a torrent and the river rose rapidly over 24 hours. Hawaii County firefighters, who were in touch with the home's owner, decided to evacuate the group before the water rose further. They floated the five out on their backs, Demerais said.

"It was quite an experience because we weren't planning to have a hurricane during our vacation time," Demerais said. Hurricane Lane, which was still offshore, has lashed the Big Island with nearly 20 inches of rain in about 24 hours. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters say it will move close to or over portions of Hawaii's main islands on Friday, bringing dangerous surf of 20 feet.

Campers trapped in valley as Hurricane Lane batters Hawaii

What to know about Hurricane Lane's path

PRESIDENT TRUMP - THE LEFT'S PUPPETEER: "If the left exists only to oppose anything that Trump does or says, then isn't Trump in control of the left's message?" – Tucker Carlson, in his opening monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," pointing out that President Trump essentially controls the left's message, since its leaders and activists only seem to oppose he supports. WATCH

SHOULD SESSIONS RESIGN? - "The President of the United States was and is entitled to a fully engaged attorney general. He has never had that. Jeff Sessions has no command presence. He doesn't understand the job he has." – Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova, on "Hannity," on why Attorney General Jeff Sessions should submit his resignation. WATCH

Recent grad tries 'open carry' in Nashville after pro-gun photo went viral earlier this year.

Homeless veteran who helped stranded woman says he can't get GoFundMe cash from couple.

Drone footage shows isolated Amazon tribe.

Michael Avenatti makes surprise visit to DNC summer meeting.

Senate approves spending bill without provision to ban arming teachers.

Pence sets sights on Moon, Mars, in NASA speech.

Suspected 'Golden State Killer' faces new murder, rape charges as case is consolidated.

Ex-MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying in Larry Nassar case.

New Air Force B-2 ‘earth penetrating’ nuclear weapon changes combat strategy.

KFC restaurant hid Arizona-Mexico drug smuggling tunnel, officials say.

Treasury squashes SALT workaround in high-tax states.

Tariffs hurting American boating industry.

Monsanto slammed with 8,000 lawsuits after Roundup cancer verdict.

Magic mushrooms to treat depression? This Peter Thiel-backed startup just got FDA okay to begin trials.

Aretha Franklin left no will, here's why you should.

Marc Thiessen: The Catholic Church needs a #MeToo moment – and it should start here in Washington.

Newt Gingrich: Foreign spies are threatening U.S. colleges -- we must stop them.

Gary Shapiro: China will surpass U.S. to be world's largest economy — it's time for us to shift gears.

Aretha Franklin's funeral to include Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and more famous guests.

John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 10th time.

'Bewitched' reboot in the works at ABC: report.

Yellowstone bison taunter reportedly sentenced to jail.

Paris Aquarium providing sanctuary to over 600 unwanted pet goldfish.

Whale watchers have close call with humpback in Alaska.

