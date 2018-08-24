California burglary suspect arrested after tunneling into convenience store, police say

Police in California on Monday said they apprehended a burglary suspect who allegedly burrowed into the wall of a convenience store in order to steal goods.

After arriving to the Inland Dairy Store around 4 a.m. on Aug. 17, officers discovered “a hole in the wall of the business,” a news release from the La Verne Police Department stated.

FLORIDA TEEN ARRESTED AFTER STEALING POLICE WEAPONS, FLAUNTING IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA: OFFICIALS

“Officers determined that the suspect had tunneled into the business with the intention of stealing property from inside,” police said.

The department shared two photos from the scene on Facebook — one shows a large hole in the wall and another of a suspect, whose face was covered, seemingly entering the store. The suspect appears to have knocked over a stack of two-liter soda bottles in the process.

BURGLARS BREAK INTO SOUTH CAROLINA TO SMOKE WEED, EAT HOT DOGS: POLICE

The suspect, identified as Rudy Mindiola, was no longer in the store when officers arrived, but was hiding in the area, Lieutenant Thomas Frayeh told Fox News. Officers ultimately found the suspect, as well as a mask and tools, police said.

Mindiola was taken into custody for commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was later released on a $20,000 bond, police said.

Fox News' attempts to reach Mindiola were unsuccessful.