Body of ex-Playboy model found strangled in Philadelphia home, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania found the body of a former Playboy playmate dead Wednesday night in the bedroom of her suburban Philadelphia home and determined she had been killed, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Authorities made the discovery during a routine “wellness check” of the former model’s Ardmore condominium, about 10 miles northwest of Philadelphia. By Thursday evening, police confirmed the woman’s identity as Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, according to her booking page. Her cause of death was ruled “ligature strangulation.”

One neighbor told police that Carlin-Kraft had moved into the condominium last week, The Inquirer reported.

Carlin-Kraft called police on Saturday to report a robbery, FOX 29 reported, citing unnamed sources. But it wasn’t immediately clear what alerted police to her residence Wednesday night.

“There does not appear to be any current concern for residents in the area,” read a joint statement from the county district attorney and police superintendent.

The one-time Playboy model had at least one minor brush with the law, according to court papers. In 2016 Carlin-Kraft assaulted a waiter at an upscale Manhattan restaurant, the New York Post reported. Carlin-Kraft was charged with misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and harassment. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

Authorities requested anyone with information related to Carlin-Kraft’s death call Lower Marion Police Department at (610) 649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.